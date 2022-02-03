Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 72,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

