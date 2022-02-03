Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.42. The company had a trading volume of 302,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

