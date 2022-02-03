Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CPLP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.