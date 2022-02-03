Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,660 shares.The stock last traded at $41.35 and had previously closed at $41.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

