Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,660 shares.The stock last traded at $41.35 and had previously closed at $41.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
