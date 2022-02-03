Holistic Financial Partners Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $12.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $568.24. 13,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,680. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 506.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $599.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

