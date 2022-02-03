Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $13,719,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $252.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

