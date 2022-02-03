Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

