Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,713 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 170,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

