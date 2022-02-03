KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in salesforce.com by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $7.94 on Thursday, hitting $217.07. 65,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.99. The company has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.