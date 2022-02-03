3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.