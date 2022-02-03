W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.50-25.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $15.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $516.69. 10,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,428. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.51 and a 200 day moving average of $460.86. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $481.58.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.