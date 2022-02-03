Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MBOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 4.34. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

