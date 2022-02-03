Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

NYSE ENFN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.