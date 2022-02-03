Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,689.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.89).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.29) to GBX 2,750 ($36.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LON HLMA traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,519.40 ($33.87). 640,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,600. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($43.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,921.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,935.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

