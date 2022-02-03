Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 3,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

