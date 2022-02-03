SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 192,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,587,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SLM by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 294,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SLM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 137,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

