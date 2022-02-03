Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00. 9,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 128,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

