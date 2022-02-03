Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 4,458 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.82. 68,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.