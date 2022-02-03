Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.63. 22,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

