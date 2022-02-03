RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBL shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The firm has a market cap of $510.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

