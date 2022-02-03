Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Grows By 34.5%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,645. The company has a market cap of $273.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

