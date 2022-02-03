Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Grows By 34.5%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,645. The company has a market cap of $273.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.83.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
