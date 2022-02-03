Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.77 and last traded at $106.30. Approximately 194,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,305,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Get Square alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $17,046,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Square by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.