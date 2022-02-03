Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CENTA traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 3,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

