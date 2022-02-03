Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

