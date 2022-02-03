Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.