Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.55.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.