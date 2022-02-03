AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,274. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

