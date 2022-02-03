AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.
NYSE:AME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,274. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.
In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
