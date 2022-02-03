First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Barclays to Sell

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.67.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.33. The company had a trading volume of 435,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,090. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

