Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $35.22 billion and $888.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00183839 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00029266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00381868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068773 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,046,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 33,579,420,138 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

