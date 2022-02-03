Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$5.83

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE FOOD traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.14.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

