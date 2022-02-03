Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $18.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

COCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

