Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$154.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$156.73. 346,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.38. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The stock has a market cap of C$109.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

