MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $3.29 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

