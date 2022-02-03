Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 41,785 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,226,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 76,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

