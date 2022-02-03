8,725 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,142. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

