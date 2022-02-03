Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 164,850 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 77.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,850 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $110.60. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

