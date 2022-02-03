Holowesko Partners Ltd. Sells 197,500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 8.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $92.65. 56,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

