Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.41. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 691,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

