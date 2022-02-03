Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.19

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 37205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
