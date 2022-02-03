Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.19

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 37205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

