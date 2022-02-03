Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 3.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06. 56,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,322,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CANO. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

