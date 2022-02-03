Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 3.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06. 56,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,322,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CANO. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
