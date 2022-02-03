MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 511,969 shares.The stock last traded at $13.93 and had previously closed at $14.28.

Several analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.