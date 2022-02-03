Short Interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Rises By 25.4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 129,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UP shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,058,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,498,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.