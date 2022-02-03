Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 305,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.