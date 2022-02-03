Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 530,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNLX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,597. The stock has a market cap of $448.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.18. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Equities analysts expect that Renalytix AI will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

