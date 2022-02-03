Madison Wealth Management Purchases 611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

