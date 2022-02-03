PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Cut by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Shares of PYPL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

