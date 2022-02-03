KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 345.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.62. 9,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day moving average of $289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

