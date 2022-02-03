KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,687. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

