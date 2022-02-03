Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 21,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,168. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $656.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

