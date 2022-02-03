Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.55. 11,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.51. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

